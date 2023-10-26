‘GCU Relays will produce next generation of superstars’

The 2023 GCU Relays will hold on November 18 in Ughelli, Delta State. The competition is the brainchild of GCU Old Boys Association Worldwide, led by the then PGWW, Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete, who looked back at the glorious past of school athletics in the 1950s and 60s.

“In furtherance of this cardinal objective of the GCU Relays, the next PGWW, Arch. Charles Majoroh instituted a monetary backed award for both the Victor Ludorum and Victrix Ludorum,” the statement stated.

Sunday Akitan of Yewa College, Ilaro, Ogun State, dazzled at the second edition, posting a yet to be broken 10.88 seconds in the Boys 100m. Other athletes have since emerged from the domineering Hussey College, Warri and Urhobo College, Effurun, in the last couple of editions, but none with the gait, glitz and glamour of both Godson Brume and Sunday Akitan that have donned the nation’s colours in both the junior and seniors categories of tracks and field event. headtopics.com

Heartland Queens of Owerri and Delta Queens recorded their first wins, yesterday, at the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) holding in Benin. The Nigeria National League (NNL) board, yesterday, announced the postponement of the kickoff date of the 2023/2024 season, saying it would announce a new date later.The football federations of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on Wednesday confirmed their bid to jointly host the 2027 Women's World Cup. They are up against rival bids from the United States and Mexico, from South Africa and from Brazil, with a decision to be made by FIFA in May, 2024.

