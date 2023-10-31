“Gbona” by Burna Boy Receives Platinum Certification in France

The platinum certification of “Gbona” is a testament to Burna Boy’s global popularity and appeal. The song has been streamed millions of times on Spotify and has been covered by artists all over the world.

Burna Boy's hit single "Gbona" has received platinum certification in France, according to the Syndicat National de l'Édition Phonographique (SNEP). This means that the song has sold over 150,000 units in the country. "Gbona" is Burna Boy's second platinum certification in France, following his 2019 hit "On the Low." He is now the first African…

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together, and the Blink-182 drummer has finally revealed the name of their baby boy: Rocky! Barker made the announcement on the latest episode of the One Life One Chance podcast. He also revealed that the baby's due date has arrived. "Rocky is the name," Barker…

Following the global trends of Afrobeats as one of the leading musical genres, ace musician, Afro Pop superstar Osayuwu Samuel popularly known as Sammie Cross, has released his highly anticipated EP 'SPARKLING', after the release of his Cruise and Storm EP in 2022. The singer and rapper took to his Instagram and X (formally twitter)…

Kingsley Okwudiri Emeghebo, widely known as Kingsley King, is causing ripples in the global music scene with his latest EP, "Afro Vibes." Since its release on July 28, 2023, this Afrobeat sensation has seen tremendous success, with music lovers worldwide resonating with his unique sound. A Worldwide Hit: "Afro Vibes" immediately caught the attention of…

