Gbajabiamila: Foundation warns mischief makers, hails Tinubu

He vouched for the integrity of the Chief of Staff as a trustworthy leader and a man with interest of the country at heart. “He is one man who has proven to be a leader whose conduct is not about money but doing what is right and focused on his assignments.Gbajabiamila to critics: President’s team not driven by money politics

“They are people who want to destroy the government. That’s why we are saying enough is enough. Let them allow him focus on his job and help Mr. President put Nigeria in good shape.” “It is on this note I appeal to the National Assembly to make a law prohibiting fake and unverifiable stories, especially on social media.

“We can’t fold our arms and let the hard-earned reputations of people be maligned just like that,” he said.

