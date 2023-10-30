Gaza death toll passes 8,000 as Nigerians donate N17m to Palestinians

Over 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza after another day of relentless airstrikes as Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, warned the “next stage of war” has begun. The death toll includes over 3,000 children, as humanitarian groups increase calls for a ceasefire.

The bombardment over the weekend – described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war – knocked out communications in the territory late on Friday, largely cutting off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world. Communications were restored to Gaza early on Sunday.

Gumi made a donation of N50,000 himself while launching the appeal for funds. The imam of the Sultan Bello mosque in Kaduna, Muhammed Suleiman, said following the appeal, a total of N17,959,806 was gathered for humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. headtopics.com

Netanyahu in a televised broadcast to the nation on Saturday night said the military has opened a “second stage” in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea.

Netanyahu added that Israel is determined to bring back all the hostages, and maintained that the expanding ground operation “will help us in this mission.” He said he couldn’t reveal everything that is being done due to the sensitivity and secrecy of the efforts. headtopics.com

"Our heroic soldiers have one supreme goal: to destroy the murderous enemy and ensure our existence in our land. We have always said, 'Never again,'" he said. "'Never again' is now."

