Gaza: Deadlock deepens as Security Council rejects resolutions by U.S., Russia

-led draft resolution failed to pass owing to a negative vote by permanent Security Council members, China and Russia. Ten members of the Council voted for the draft resolution and three against (China, Russia and UAE), with two abstentions (Brazil and Mozambique). A ‘no’ vote from any one of the five permanent members of the Council stops action on any measure put before it. The body’s permanent members are China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Both drafts condemned the terror attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians on October 7. They called for urgent action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where fuel is due to run out for hospitals and other crucial services, in a matter of hours, according to UN agencies on the ground. Key differences in the text included a specific mention in the U.S.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Synergy between army, other security agencies will provide adequate securityThe Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has assured Nigerians that the synergy between the army and other sister agencies will ensure adequate security to attain peace in the country. This is according to the statement released by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

UN agency warns of ‘halt’ to Gaza aid operationsA UN agency warned dwindling fuel supplies could force it to stop aid operations in war-riven Gaza on Wednesday, as calls mounted for a humanitarian 'pause' in fighting. Read more ⮕

Israel renews bombing of Hamas positions in Gaza StripA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Israel renews bombing of Hamas positions in the Gaza StripThe Nation Newspaper Israel renews bombing of Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip Read more ⮕

Israel has killed 2,360 children in Gaza StripThe United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said 2,360 children have died in Israel’s counter attacks in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ October 7 attacks on southern Israel. The aid group, which spoke of the “relentless attacks”, said 5,364 children have been injured. Read more ⮕

Health system of Gaza Strip in complete collapseThe Nation Newspaper Health system of Gaza Strip in complete collapse – Health minister Read more ⮕