Gaza Camp Blast Kills Dozens As Israel Strikes Top Hamas Militant

Egypt lashed out at Israel’s “inhumane targeting of a residential block”, and said it would open the Rafah border crossing to let in wounded Palestinians for medical treatment. It is the first time Cairo has agreed to open the crossing to civilians since the conflict broke out.

At Jabalia camp, hundreds of people could be seen swarming over several large craters punched into the ground, frantically searching through the rubble for survivors as night fell. “Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children. It’s a living hell for everyone else,” said James Elder of the UN children’s agency UNICEF on Tuesday, describing the number of child victims as “appalling”.

At a funeral in southern Gaza, tearful mourners cradled the bodies of relatives wrapped in white shrouds before burying them with their bare hands. Hisham Adwan, Gaza director of the Rafah crossing, said 36 trucks had been waiting there since the previous day.

