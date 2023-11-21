Gas Pipeline Leakage Causes Panic in Omoku Town

A gas pipeline leakage in Omoku town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Council of Rivers State has caused pandemonium in the area, forcing residents to flee their homes over fears of possible explosion. The leakage occurred on Saturday, beside Grace Orphanage Home, off Egbada Road in Omoku main town. It was alleged that the leakage was caused by equipment failure, installed by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in the early 1960s.

The leader of Voice of Freedom, Evaristus Nicholas, confirmed the incident and stated that the ruptured gas pipeline was yet to be clamped by NAOC, putting residents at risk of fire explosion. Nicholas emphasized the need for immediate replacement of the old and obsolete pipelines





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tension in Bayelsa community as gas leakage from NNPCL oil well causes panicThere is rising panic in Okpoama Kingdom of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State following a gas leakage from an oil well belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Gas Flare: Enugu puts out fire, vows to harness state’s gas potentialMen of the Enugu State Fire Service have successfully put out the gas flare that erupted during a borehole drilling activity at the Federal Housing Estate in Ugwogo Nike, Enugu State, as the state government restated its determinations to convert the state’s dormant gas and other mineral resources to productive assets.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Cabals responsible for hike in gas price, say gas marketersNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Insecurity: Lawmakers Decry Leakage Of Classified InformationThe House of Representatives is disturbed by the flow of unauthorised classified information and documents concerning security on social media, further

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

COAS warns Army Chief Clerks against leakage of official documentsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Senate summons MD of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company over sales, purchase agreementsThe Senate Committee on Gas has summoned the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd, Justin Ezeala, requesting the details of Gas sales, purchase agreements with Gas Companies and non-compliance with due process in the Auto CNG Project with NIPCO Gas.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »