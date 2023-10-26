Ganduje Hails Supreme Court's Verdict On Tinubu's Electoral Victory

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has applauded Thursday’s Supreme Court’s decision, which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Ganduje, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu, said the judgement has laid to rest all claims by the opposition political parties that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of President Tinubu and APC.

Ganduje noted that the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict would now pave the way for President Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope agenda of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.Ganduje called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development. headtopics.com

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031,” he noted.

Ganduje, therefore, called on Nigerians irrespective of political leaning to rally round the President to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and move the country on the path of sustainable progress.

