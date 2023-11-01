Gambia Court Jails Soldier For 12 Years For Coup Plot

While the region has faced a series of military coups since 2020, Gambia has undergone a re-establishment of democracy. Former dictator Yahya Jammeh held sway over the tiny state for 22 years until he was unexpectedly defeated in presidential elections in December 2016 by political newcomer Adama Barrow.

The court judgment said Fadera — who denied the charges — had wanted to involve several low-ranking soldiers, an officer and some civilians.READ ALSO:Three of those were acquitted on Tuesday on the charge of not reporting what Fadera was planning.

According to the judgment, Fadera was a disgruntled navy laboratory technician, who said he wanted to bring the people out onto the streets to support him.It said that during the planning he had consulted a marabout, or religious leader, in both Gambia and Mali.

The judge, in his sentencing, said, “There was no violence employed in the commission of the offence,” and took into consideration the defendant’s young age, which was not given, and lack of previous convictions.

