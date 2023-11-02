FXTM rolls out trading debate competition

The Battle Royale was strategically designed to answer the age-old question: Who makes more profitable traders, men or women? Each participant received $2500 in their personal FXTM live trading account, with four weeks to demonstrate their trading prowess.
The event not only provided valuable learning experiences, but encouraged participants to recognise and address their trading weaknesses. The most profitable trader, Ayokunle Faniku, credited his success to rule adherence, fundamental understanding, technical analysis, and risk management.
While showcasing FXTM’s commitment to enhancing trading knowledge, the Battle Royale spotlighted Nigeria’s ever-evolving financial landscape. As the Nigerian economy continues to grow, the finance sector witnesses significant changes, with the Nigerian Naira (NGN) remaining a focal point for investors. FXTM remains dedicated to providing insights for navigating Nigeria’s dynamic financial ecosystem effectively.Anticipating ‘Battle Royale 2.
A forex broker, ForexTime (FXTM), has hosted an inaugural Battle Royale competition in Nigeria with prizes for the participants. The event, held recently, united traders and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds in a quest for a coveted $2000 prize pot, while highlighting FXTM Academy's commitment to enhancing trading skills.
