Futility of Card Reader, Server, BVAS & IReV: NASS, INEC, judiciary and future elections

Considering the now manifest futility of the Card Reader, INEC Server, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, and the INEC Result Viewing portal, IReV, the spectre of gloom that continues to envelop Nigeria’s electoral space is not about to be swept away.

For the 2019 general elections, Professor Mahmood Yakubu promised Nigerians that an INEC Server would help the Commission warehouse results and it would be impenetrable. This was meant to be an innovation to the process to avoid external interference with results coming from the field. But during the litigation that followed the 2019 presidential election, INEC itself obfuscated issues surrounding the server at the tribunal.

The seven Justices of the Supreme Court who drew the curtain on the 2023 presidential election were Inyang Okoro, Uwani Abba-Aji, Lawal Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Abubakar Tijjani and Emmanuel Akomaye Agim.

The lessons range from the role of INEC, how elections are conducted; what the politicians can and must do to win; and how election petitions should be packaged to deliver desirable output and outcomes, going forward. In addition, it did not appear that those crying foul were diligent in pursuit of addressing their grievances. The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, and the Supreme Court have made that very clear – you cannot allege and refuse to prove your case.

Based on the judgment of the Supreme Court, politicians would need to do more in the area of mobilisation and monitoring of their votes. That way acts capable of depriving them of votes would be observed and recorded. Then, there is the issue of polling agents who must be up and doing. However, the cost of appointing polling unit agents in the 176,866 polling units in 774 LGAs remains a huge problem.

