Fury Vs Ngannou, The Fight For Bragging Rights

It has been billed as the most anticipated fight of the month involving two powerhouses, Tyson Fury, who has held the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title since 2020 and Francis Ngannou, the previous Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Heavyweight Champion.The origins of this fight date back over a year ago when Ngannou entered the boxing ring and faced off with Fury following the latter’s knockout victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley.

‘On the front foot, not running away. On the front foot, hand-eye, let him hit the shoulder, slip, slip, bang, slip, slip, bang. Down in a heap,” he said in a faceoff interview with Ngannou on TNT Sports Boxing podcast.When asked if he had the confidence to beat Tyson Fury, the 37- year 0ld Cameroonian gave the affirmative, “yes”.

“In the past, I have always been the underdog and I have always prevailed when people didn’t expect me to, and I want to thank him for everything he has done to assemble everything to come grab and go,” he said. headtopics.com

“My point is to go out there and prove that I am a boxer and by boxing against the best in the world and beating him.” Reacting to Fury’s plan to knock him out in the sixth round, Ngannou replied ‘Wow. That sounds like the script for a movie,’ ‘As you said earlier, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.’Similarly, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, Mike Tyson, who is currently training Ngannou believes he stands a chance against the Gypsy King.

“I am helping Ngannou. I am learning what he is able to do. He’s able to do so much more than I anticipated,” Tyson said in an interview with Dailymail.‘He has what it takes to knock out anything or anybody standing in his way. Once he lands a punch on Tyson Fury’s jaw he is going to knock him out too. Nobody can survive that.’ headtopics.com

Despite his high level of optimism for Ngannou’s punching prowess, Iron Mike was full of respect for Fury recognising him as one of the greats.

