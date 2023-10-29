Fury knocked down but beats Ngannou on split decision

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury beat former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision in a non-title fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.Fury, the unbeaten holder of one of the sport’s most prestigious belts, narrowly avoided a first defeat at the hands of the 37-year-old opponent who had never boxed professionally before.Ngannou dropped the Briton to the canvas in round three with a left hook but the 35-year-old self-styled “Gypsy King” was able to see out the round.
“He’s given me one of my toughest fights of the last 10 years,” said Fury after two of the judges gave him the win 96-93 and 95-94. The third judge scored it 95-94 in favour of his Cameroon-French opponent.
Fury said there was no rematch clause but he would like to fight Ngannou again “down the line” after an undisputed title fight with Ukraine’s IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, Oleksandr Usyk. The pair are set to meet in Riyadh at a date yet to be announced officially but that both champions said would be 23 December.Ngannou vacated his heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with UFC and exited as a free agent in January.“But I don’t want to give excuses. I will look at what I can do next to improve my game to come back even better. headtopics.com
