FUND-YES Cooperative Launches Food4All Initiative to Eradicate Hunger

A national grassroots movement of youth and women entrepreneurs, FUND-YES Cooperative, has launched a Food4All Initiative to eradicate hunger and ensure access to quality and affordable food at low cost. The cooperative is dedicated to reducing unemployment, creating sustainable livelihoods and eradicating extreme and household poverty in Nigeria, using entrepreneurship as a viable tool. Present at the launch in Lagos were former presidential aspirant, Prof.

Pat Utomi; founder, 40 Million Ballots Movement, Kennedy Iyere; Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo (Mama G); Paul Obazele; Capt Evarest Nnaji (Odegene); Dr Orji Kanu Emmanuel, and Dr Emmanuel Mgbekwute, as speakers. Fund-Yes Cooperative is coordinated through a management committee co-chaired by Utomi and Ambassador Josephine Ojiambo, the Rotary International Representative to UNICEF, who served as Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations and Kenyan Ambassador to the United Nation





