FULL STATEMENT: President Tinubu celebrates Supreme Court victory

I welcome the verdict of the Justice John I. Okoro-led Panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by the candidates of theThe court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.

There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.

It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation. headtopics.com

With deep gratitude to God Almighty, I solemnly and humbly accept today’s judicial victory with an intense sense of responsibility and a burning desire to meet the great challenges confronting our people.

The victory of today has further energised and strengthened my commitment to continue to serve all Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths, with honour and total respect for the diverse opinions and uniting values of our citizens. headtopics.com

Our Renewed Hope agenda for a greater and prosperous Nigeria has further gained momentum and I will continue to work from morning to night, every single day, to build a country that meets our collective yearnings and aspirations.

We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together. The strength of our diversity and the great citizenship that binds us must now compel us forward in directing the energy of our people towards building a virile, stronger, united, and more prosperous country.BREAKING: Tinubu names three additional ministerial nominees headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

FULL PROFILE: Meet seven justices who’ll determine Tinubu, Atiku, Obi’s fate at Supreme CourtThe Nation Newspaper FULL PROFILE: Meet seven justices who’ll determine Tinubu, Atiku, Obi's fate at Supreme Court Read more ⮕

JUST IN: President Tinubu Directs Swift Implementation of Tax ReformsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Nigerian economy to bounce back soon, says President TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Nigerian economy to bounce back soon, says President Tinubu Read more ⮕

President Tinubu and the ‘Noah effect’The Nation Newspaper President Tinubu and the ‘Noah effect’ Read more ⮕

President Tinubu Extends Stay of Envoys and Ambassadors by Three MonthsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

President Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Speedy Confirmation Of Aliyu As ICPC BossThe appointment of Saka Bolaji Suleiman and Prof. Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission was also conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, where President Bola Tinubu sought the Senate’s confirmation. Read more ⮕