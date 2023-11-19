Fuji Music Star Saheed Osupa Graduates from University of Ibadan

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa , announces his graduation from the University of Ibadan. He graduated with a Second Class, Upper Division in Political Science .





Read more: GUARDİANNİGERİA » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Hoodlums invade hostels, rape four Ogun university studentsFour female students of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, have been raped by hoodlums, the State Government confirmed. The hoodlums reportedly invaded the hostels of the students in the early hours of Tuesday and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the female students.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Robbers Invade University Hostel, Rape Students In OgunThe criminals invaded hostels at Abapawa – an area of the campus housing the students – and perpetrated the crime in the early hours of Tuesday.

Source: channelstv | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Nigerian university suspends examination over rape of female studentsThe Registrar of the university, Ajiroba Oke, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: FBI Urged to Investigate Possible Monetary Inducement of Chicago University by TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: The Guardian’s Special Focus on distinctive Harvard University Alumni of excellence in NigeriaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Alleged killer of Lead City University student arrested in Seirra LeoneThe Nation Newspaper Alleged killer of Lead City University student arrested in Seirra Leone

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »