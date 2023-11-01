Fuel Scarcity Hits Ibadan, As Long Queues Return To Filling Stations

Our correspondent who went round some parts of Ibadan, observed that some petroleum stations have shut their gates against prospective customers since Sunday. Some of the areas visited included Olodo, Monatan, Iyana Church, Iwo Road, Agodi gate, Mokola, Dugbe, Iyaganku, Bodija, Sango, and Apete.

The majority of petroleum stations that belonged to independent marketers have been shut down, while only a few of them that opened for business have increased their pump prices.It was gathered that petroleum stations that belonged to major marketers and were still maintaining their pump prices are currently experiencing long queues.

A commercial motorcycle driver, who identified himself as Adewale said the city had been witnessing scarcity of PMS since Sunday. “We don’t know if they still want to increase the price. You have to queue now, unlike before, when you go in and come out immediately. It is a long queue now. Some of them have increased their pump price to N680 from N630.”

A driver in one of the companies in Iyaganku area, who identified himself as Adeniyi, lamented about the situation. “It is not easy to find commercial buses now. I arrived at my place of work late today because I could not find a cab on time”.

A tricyclist said that he bought the commodity at the rate of N620 after spending hours in search of the commodity. “I bought it at the rate of N620 this evening. I have been looking for fuel since morning until I bought it at the rate of N620 this evening.

