Fubara, Wike feud: Tinubu, PDP governors mediate

While brokering peace, sources said the President urged Fubrara and Wike to reconcile and work for peace and security in their state.Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who is the chair of the PDP Governors’ Forum, told reporters that the governors were pleased with the President’s intervention and would cooperate with him to end the crisis in Rivers.

“The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers crises to sheathe their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.

“We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds. “On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilise the Naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crises, and bring more succour to Nigerians.

“By intervening today and bringing succour and solace to the people of Rivers and Nigeria, he did not use his big hammer and biro to extricate and emasculate us as opposition. Former Governor Ada George, former federal legislator Dr. Dakuku Peterside and former Information Commissioner Ibim Semenitari sued for peace in the interest of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Warisenibo Johnson, said in a statement that the report was false. “We, therefore, ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time.”

