“Fubara wants to make me politically useless” – Wike opens up on fight with Rivers governor [VIDEO]

On Monday, some members of Rivers State House of Assembly attempted to impeach Governor Fubara, a move that was thwarted following the fire incident at the complex. Speaking while receiving South-South leaders at his office in Abuja, Wike emphasized the importance of holding his base to maintain his political relevance.Wike explained that no amount of calumny leveled against him would make him lose sleep, adding that the right thing must be done.
“All of us want to be politically relevant; all of us want to maintain our political structure. Is it not your political structure? Will you allow anybody to just cut you out immediately? Everybody has a base. If you take my base, am I not politically irrelevant?.
“In politics, there are a lot of internal wrangling. But to come out and say ‘Oh they want to do this against me, it will not work.’ I had every power then to say where this thing is going. So, when things are wrong, you ask questions. It is a party affair. The party knows how they resolve their own mechanism, it is not an ethnic affair.
“Our party is coming to it, that is what I will say. Every politician has his own interest,” the minister added.
