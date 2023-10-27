Fubara Swears In Five New Commissioners, Cautions Against Working As Sole Administrators

Governor Fubara acknowledged that the task of being a governor has not been easy, nevertheless, he is optimistic that the administration will succeed in proving the right leadership for the residents.

The five commissioners who were sworn in are Joseph Johnson, who will serve as the Commissioner for Information; Dr. Gift Worlu, who will be in charge of the Ministry of Housing; Engr. Austin Ben-Chioma for the Ministry of Environment; Victor Kii, Agriculture; and Isaac Umejuru as the Commissioner for Urban Development.

channelstv

