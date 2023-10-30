Fubara seeks reasons for alleged impeachment

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has asked citizens of the state to interrogate the reasons behind the impeachment process allegedly carried out by some lawmakers on Monday morning.Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked citizens of the state to interrogate the reasons behind the impeachment process allegedly carried out by some lawmakers on Monday morning.

He said was unperturbed about the move by the lawmaker if they eventually succeed, saying he would not be the first or last sitting governor that would be impeached.“We woke up this morning with very troubling woes, we have gone to the Assembly to see for ourselves what had happened.

“If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I am not the first nor will I be the last. I am saying if it happens.” However, he assured the crowd that he would continue to defend their rights and ensure they reap the dividends of democracy. headtopics.com

According to the Grace Iringe-Koko, the Command spokesperson: “The command is aware of the security situation within the Rivers State House of Assembly. It is currently monitored, and the details are still sketchy, Further development will be communicated”, she said.

The crisis rocking the Executive arm of government in Rivers State and the state legislature took a new twist early on Monday. As early as 8am, the lawmakers who are perceived loyalists to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, gathered and held a hurried sitting in a committee room. Recall that unknown… headtopics.com

