Fubara, Other PDP Governors Meet In Abuja

PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the Rivers State House of Assembly launched impeachment proceedings against the governor.In its statement, the PDP NWC urged all party members and supporters to be calm and assured them that it has “commenced processes, using the Party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed”.

The PDP Governors’ Forum held a meeting under the leadership of H.E Governor Bala Mohammed, CON, at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023. i. The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election and believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation. As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the Courts.

iii. The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end. The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu mediates in Rivers crisis, PDP governors praise presidentThe president in his usual leadership position intervened and that shows there will be peace in that state,”

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: BREAKING: Wike vs Fubara: PDP governors gather in Abuja for emergency meetingPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Tuesday evening gathered in Abuja for an emergency meeting. It was gathered that the meeting was convened over the current crisis in Rivers State, where some members of the state house of assembly have initiated moves to impeach Sim Fubara, the governor elected on the platform of the PDP.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: UPDATED: Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu mediates in Rivers crisis, PDP governors praise presidentThe president in his usual leadership position intervened and that shows there will be peace in that state,”

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Fintiri, other PDP Govs arrive for emergency meeting in AbujaThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Fintiri, other PDP Govs arrive for emergency meeting in Abuja

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: PDP Breaks Silence, Reacts to Impeachment Plot Against Rivers State Governor FubaraA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: JUST IN: PDP NWC wades into Fubara, Rivers Assembly crisisThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: PDP NWC wades into Fubara, Rivers Assembly crisis

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »