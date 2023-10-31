Fubara, Other PDP Governors Meet In Abuja

PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the Rivers State House of Assembly launched impeachment proceedings against the governor.In its statement, the PDP NWC urged all party members and supporters to be calm and assured them that it has “commenced processes, using the Party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed”.
The PDP Governors’ Forum held a meeting under the leadership of H.E Governor Bala Mohammed, CON, at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023. i. The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election and believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation. As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the Courts.
iii. The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end. The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.
