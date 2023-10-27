Fubara inaugurates five new commissioners in Rivers

The people sworn in by the governor at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, October 27, were Dr. Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Housing; Austin Ben Chioma, Commissioner for Environment and Prince Isaac Umejuru, Commissioner for Physical Planning & Urban Development.

Others were Mr. Joseph Johnson, Commissioner for Information & Communication, and Mr. Victor Kii, Commissioner for Agriculture. The governor in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Boniface Onyedi charged the commissioners to cultivate a culture of teamwork by mobilising workers in their ministries to ensure higher productivity.Fubara said he was in need of competent people to deliver on his campaign promises and to create a greater Rivers.

The governor said: “We have in our midst today very capable people, who are going to add value to our system. Some of you might have been nominated by your local government after deliberations but here, you are not representing your local governments, you are working for the State.“The task is to deliver for the State. headtopics.com

“So, I charge you to leave your local issues and focus on promoting the interest of our State. That is the only way the theme that we all agreed on, consolidation and continuity, can be felt in our State.”

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Fubara Swears In Five New Commissioners, Cautions Against Working As Sole AdministratorsHe charged the new commissioners to let go of ethnic and sectional sentiments, and pledge their loyalty to the state and the things that will promote its values. Read more ⮕

Rivers Govt Proposes Four Bills To Support Creation Of New Towns, OthersThree of the draft were proposed by the Ministry of Justice, while one was put forward by the Ministry of Power. Read more ⮕

Rivers IPAC chair, Osaro accuses PDP chairman Akawor of impersonating himThe Rivers State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Solsuema Osaro, has accused the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, of parading himself as the state chairman of IPAC, despite he and his executives being dissolved by the national body. Read more ⮕

‘Our Nation’s Judiciary Has Never Been Shaken,’ Tinubu Hails Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Of advertising industry reform and the nation’s economyWhile some analysts have argued that government has what it takes to use its political will to correct every abnormality in the marketing industry, I consider the role being played by a few of our colleagues as not patriotic enough. Read more ⮕

NACA partners journalists, social media influencers on HIV/AIDS stigmaThe Nation Newspaper NACA partners journalists, social media influencers on HIV/AIDS stigma Read more ⮕