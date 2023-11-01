Fubara: I need my base to remain politically relevant

“Is it not your political structure? Will you allow anybody to just cut you out immediately? Everybody has a base. If you take my base, am I not politically irrelevant?” The relationship between Wike and the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara is believed to have gone sour. This led to some lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly moving to impeach Fubara. The lawmakers who moved to impeach Fubara are said to be Wike's loyalists.

Fubara: Timi Frank urges Tinubu to sack Wike as minister
A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently sack the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for allegedly masterminding a plot to impeach the Governor of Rivers State, Siminilaye Fubara.

BREAKING: Rivers State Governor Fubara, FCT Minister Wike Meet at Presidential Villa

Rivers Crisis: Saraigbe accuses Wike of interference, tasks Gov Fubara to sit up
An elder statesman in the Niger Delta, Anabs Sara-Igbe has condemned the attempted impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Wike, Fubara meet in Aso Rock, shake hands
Embattled Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged godfather, the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyison Wike are currently in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Both personalities were attracted to the Villa for the National Police Council meeting currently being presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Wike, Fubara meet at Aso Villa amid impeachment notice

BREAKING: Wike, Fubara At Aso Villa Amid Rivers Gov Impeachment Plot

