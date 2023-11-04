Fubara expresses gratitude to President Buhari for mediating in political crisis. He also thanks elder statesmen for their efforts in restoring peace and stability. Fubara visited the Assembly complex to assess the damage and take immediate measures to protect lives and property. He received reports of a fire in the assembly, which was extinguished by the fire service. He then learned of two factions claiming to have impeached various members, leading to a political crisis.

Fubara is determined to make any sacrifice necessary to resolve the crisis

