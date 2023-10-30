Fubara dismisses ‘rubbish’ impeachment proceedings by Rivers lawmakers

Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared the ‘rubbish’ impeachment process initiated against him by 24 out of the 32 lawmakers will not stand.

Shortly after the lawmakers rose and departed from the House, Fubara was seen trying to gain entrance into the bombed section of the Assembly complex. There was commotion as teargas canisters were thrown at the Governor and gunshots fired into the air by security operatives as Fubara walked into the Assembly complex.

The Governor lamented that the security operatives had been compromised and cried out that he was directly shot at on his way to the Assembly complex. “I got the information last night and said I must come and see it myself. Everybody who knows me knows that I’m a peaceful person. I am aware about the a plot to impeach me for whatever reason but I’m not bothered about it. headtopics.com

The Governor said he was ready to be remembered as someone, who died for the struggle describing the move by the lawmakers to impeach him as rubbish.“I’m calling on security agencies, but from what I have seen the security is even compromised. They were shooting at me directly.

“I’m the chief security officer. No other person should come and create an alternative place somewhere for the Assembly to seat”.

