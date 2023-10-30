Fubara: Call Wike To Order, Clark Tells Tinubu

Amidst the political crisis rocking Rivers State over the plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara, elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has asked President Bola Tinubu to call the mister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to order.

The Niger Delta elder statesman added that Wike should give peace a chance in Rivers State after ruling the oil-rich state as a governor for eight years.rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday as the lawmakers launched an impeachment proceeding against Fubara.

The House also removed its leader, Edison Ehie for alleged supervision of the burning of the Assembly Complex on Sunday night.

Rivers indigenes to Wike: Don't allow 'divisive' elements undermine relationship with Gov Fubara

