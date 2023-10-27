FRSC cautions drivers against speeding, overloading

The corpse specially advised commercial drivers that are always on the road to be extra careful and respect traffic rules.

The Zonal Commander of FRSC, ACM Hyginus Omeje, said that speed violations was one of the major causes of accidentals, explaining that there should be 30 metres distance in between vehicles on the road.

“When a driver sit and drive for a long time, it can result to fatigue, tiredness and cramp, whereby the driver will not be able to have full control over his vehicle. NAN reports that different associations of commercial drivers appreciated the programme and promised to continue reminding their members on the use of road and preventive measures. headtopics.com

“We understand that many people travel during the ember months, but there is need to know the limitations of what a vehicle can carry, while other loads should be sent and delivered later,” he said. NAN reports that many drivers and their unions graced the occasion, including members of Association of Independent Transporters (AIT), Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Nigeria Police Force, and NYSC Corps members.

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Nigeria retains 40th spot in latest FIFA world rankingThe Super Eagles of Nigeria have kept the 40th position in the latest world ranking released by the Fédération of Internationale Football Association (FIFA) on Friday, 26 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Ember Months: FRSC, others campaign against drunk-drivingThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

PwC claims ICT sector up by 8.6%, projects 3% growth in 2024The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Lagos BRT operators lament high cost of fuel, accessoriesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Tinubu assures of early economic recovery, growthThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Economy will bounce back soon, Tinubu assures NigeriansThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕