Freestyle Connect Africa 2023: Algeria, Morocco, and Egypt Take Top Spots

In a stunning display of skill and athleticism, the Freestyle Connect Africa 2023, held in Cairo, culminated in a triumphant moment for Ali Yahia (Algeria), Ramy Boujlil (Morocco), and Mohamed Gamal (Egypt), who claimed the top three spots, respectively.

The event, hosted by Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited, the biggest promoter of freestyle football in Africa, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, saw Algeria taking home the grand prize of $3000, followed by Morocco with $2000, and Egypt with $1000. In addition, they also received DLK Clothing Signature’s merchandise. The competition was part of the broader Intra Africa Trade Fair (IATF2023), championed by AFREXIMBANK, in collaboration with the African Union and AFCFTA which held from November 9 to 15, with the theme, ‘One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World’. The theme emphasises the importance of African unity and the power of its rich cultural heritage in forging a brighter futur





