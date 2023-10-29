Francis Ngannou denied shock victory over Tyson Fury

Despite being knocked down in the third round, the British boxer took the result 96-93 and 95-94 on two of the judges' cards. The other judge had it 95-94 for Ngannou.

Fury is unbeaten as a professional, while Ngannou was fighting as a pro for the first time. Ngannou controlled most of the 10 rounds, only for Fury to be awarded the narrow and controversial split-decision win.

