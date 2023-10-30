Fragile councils groaning under lopsided federalism

The local government system is at crossroads. Since the restoration of civil rule in 1999, it has been at the centre of acrimony between the federal and state governments. The 1999 Constitution is not clear on its status within the lopsided federal structure. There are 774 councils listed in the constitution. Their functions are critical to the welfare of the local areas.

The debate on the fate of the supposedly third tier of government is on the front burner. Discusssions among scholars, elected council functionaries and employees now focus on the public perception of councils, the role of the legislative arm of local goverment, financial control over councils, duality of control on local government, expectations from local governments, and local government autonomy.

A political scientist, Boniface Ayodele, described the local government as a victim of the lopsided federal arrangement. He recalled that while councils were grappling with challenges of growth in the First Republic under the regional arrangement, their challenges multiplied under the military rule, despite the reforms introduced by successive administrations. “The constitution has not specified that the council is a third tier, unlike what we have in India and other countries. headtopics.com

There was furore over the reduction of the tenure of the elected local government from three to two years by some governors. In some states, governors even indicated that they would appoint supervisors, advisers and other aides for new council chairmen.

According to the United Nation’s Office of Public Administration, local government is “a political sub-division of a nation or state, which is constituted by law and has substantial control of local affairs, including the powers to impose taxes or to exact labour for prescribed purposes. The governing body of such an entity is elected or otherwise locally selected.” headtopics.com

Bishop Kukah for First News newspaper lectureThe Nation Newspaper Bishop Kukah for First News newspaper lecture Read more ⮕

Motorists, residents groan as petrol sells for N630, N635 in DeltaThe Nation Newspaper Motorists, residents groan as petrol sells for N630, N635 in Delta Read more ⮕

Kogi guber: Ododo is best man for the job, says BelloThe Nation Newspaper Kogi guber: Ododo is best man for the job, says Bello Read more ⮕

Tinubu mourns Iyalode Alaba LawsonThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu mourns Iyalode Alaba Lawson Read more ⮕

Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challengesThe Nation Newspaper Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges - Adeleke Read more ⮕

EPL: Nketiah scores hattrick as Arsenal thump SheffieldThe Nation Newspaper EPL: Nketiah scores hattrick as Arsenal thump Sheffield Read more ⮕