Four -star Super Falcons thrash Ethiopian’s Lucy

The Ethiopians held the Falcons to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played last week in Addis Ababa and even threatened to create an upset from the build up to the encounter. The Lucy of Ethiopia truly matched the Falcons in the early exchanges and they even had shots on target saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie.The Falcons opened the floodgate of goals in the 44th minute through Uchenna Kanu. Asisat Oshoala had missed two great opportunities to put Nigeria in the ascendancy before then.
The team’s skipper, Rasheedat Ajibade doubled the lead some minutes into the second half. Oshoala made it 3-0 in the 68th minute before Ajibade’s second of the game and Nigeria’s fourth in the 71st minute.Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!
Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕