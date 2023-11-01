Four -star Super Falcons thrash Ethiopian’s Lucy

The Ethiopians held the Falcons to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played last week in Addis Ababa and even threatened to create an upset from the build up to the encounter. The Lucy of Ethiopia truly matched the Falcons in the early exchanges and they even had shots on target saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie.The Falcons opened the floodgate of goals in the 44th minute through Uchenna Kanu. Asisat Oshoala had missed two great opportunities to put Nigeria in the ascendancy before then.

The team's skipper, Rasheedat Ajibade doubled the lead some minutes into the second half. Oshoala made it 3-0 in the 68th minute before Ajibade's second of the game and Nigeria's fourth in the 71st minute.

