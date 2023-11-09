Founder of Security Firm Accused of Land Grabbing

Aderemi Adeoye, has accused the founder of a security firm, Jeff Nweke, of using armed operatives from his firm to engage in land grabbing in the state. Mr Adeoye, who stated this during a briefing on Thursday, said Mr Nweke is the founder of Blue Shield Security Company in the state.

The police commissioner said, within three months of his assumption of duty in Anambra State, he had received several petitions from various communities in the state, accusing Mr Nweke of using armed operatives from his security company for land grabbing. Mr Adeoye said he referred all the petitions for investigation to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Awka, the state capital, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Akin Fakorede. “Investigation into the cases indicted him (Nweke) for using his armed operatives to seize lands belonging to individuals and communities including Nibo and Enugwu Agidi which share boundaries with Awka where Jeff is from,” he sai





