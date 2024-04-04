Founder of Alpha-Geek Technologies Recognized as One of Nigeria's Most Valuable Personalities in Digital Economy

Its Founder and Lead Consultant of Alpha-Geek Technologies , Mr. Oluwaseun Dania who gave the commitment when he was ranked among the 50 Most Valuable Personalities (MVP) in Nigeria ’s Digital Economy in Lagos, said the recognition is call for the company to do more.Dania, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Tradefada, a leading digital currency exchange in Lagos, received the honour during a One Day Industry Colloquium/Lunch/Recognition Ceremony, organised by KnowHow Media.

Dania said: “I am deeply honored to be acknowledged among such distinguished individuals contributing to the advancement of Nigeria’s digital economy. This recognition is not only a personal achievement but a reflection of our collective efforts to innovate and drive transformative change within the digital landscape.

Alpha-Geek Technologies Oluwaseun Dania Nigeria Digital Economy Recognition Innovation Transformative Change

