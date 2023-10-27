Forum Of Former Kogi Assembly Members Endorses Ododo

The forum, which comprises the entire past lawmakers in the state from 1999, across political parties, also resolved to go back to their different communities to ensure resounding victory for the APC candidate.
The lawmakers, who said their decision to support Ododo followed a painstaking assessment of all the candidates on the field and the need to save the state from being dragged back to the old days of ethnocentric politics and violence, spoke at a press conference in Lokoja yesterday.
The chairman of the forum, Alhassan Salisu Adakeke, who addressed the press, with other members in attendance, said Kogi was too central to Nigeria to be left in the hands of candidates “who are out to disunite the state” and truncate the widely acknowledged achievements of the current administration. headtopics.com
“We hereby unanimously declare the support of former legislators to the candidacy of the governorship candidate of the APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo. Our members are resolved to work hard throughout the state to deliver him resoundingly on November 11, 2023. We have no doubt that we will celebrate our victory and the future of our dear state will be guaranteed.
On how they arrived at the choice of Ododo and subsequently threw their weights behind him, the former legislators explained that they took their time to examine the candidates in the contest and took their decision after series of meetings, consultations and engagements with their members across the state.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com