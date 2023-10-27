Forum Of Former Kogi Assembly Members Endorses Ododo

The forum, which comprises the entire past lawmakers in the state from 1999, across political parties, also resolved to go back to their different communities to ensure resounding victory for the APC candidate.

The lawmakers, who said their decision to support Ododo followed a painstaking assessment of all the candidates on the field and the need to save the state from being dragged back to the old days of ethnocentric politics and violence, spoke at a press conference in Lokoja yesterday.

The chairman of the forum, Alhassan Salisu Adakeke, who addressed the press, with other members in attendance, said Kogi was too central to Nigeria to be left in the hands of candidates “who are out to disunite the state” and truncate the widely acknowledged achievements of the current administration. headtopics.com

“We hereby unanimously declare the support of former legislators to the candidacy of the governorship candidate of the APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo. Our members are resolved to work hard throughout the state to deliver him resoundingly on November 11, 2023. We have no doubt that we will celebrate our victory and the future of our dear state will be guaranteed.

On how they arrived at the choice of Ododo and subsequently threw their weights behind him, the former legislators explained that they took their time to examine the candidates in the contest and took their decision after series of meetings, consultations and engagements with their members across the state.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

PDP Guber Candidate Melaye, Osun Governor Adeleke Thrill Crowd at Campaign Flag-off in Kogi [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Kogi Guber: APC Denies Distributing Recharge CardsAll Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council in Kogi State has debunked the rumours making the rounds that the campaign director-general, Read more ⮕

Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections critical to us, says INEC chairmanThe Nation Newspaper Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections critical to us, says INEC chairman Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa Elections are Critical — INEC DeclaresA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Kogi guber poll: Abejide in Lokoja, demands 95% votesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

INEC targets improved BVAS in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo pollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will work better during next month’s governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states. Read more ⮕