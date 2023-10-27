Former Zamfara officials accuse Dauda Lawal of 'extra-budgetary spending', call for impeachment

Some former commissioners in Zamfara have asked the state house of assembly to impeach Dauda Lawal, incumbent governor, over allegations of corruption.

Speaking on Thursday, the former cabinet members said the accusations were false and were triggered by mischief and a campaign of calumny by the present administration in Zamfara. The officials were led by Rabiu Garba, former commissioner of finance and economic planning, and Ibrahim Dosara, ex-commissioner of information.They called for Lawal’s impeachment and asked the state assembly to look into the governor’s “poor administration”.

“He awarded contract that is not in the budget. A budget primarily is a source document where works and services of government are going to be rendered. A budget is an act of the state assembly which the governor violated.“He awarded the contract that was not in the budget. There was no evidence that the contract awarded was budgeted for because I have a copy of the budget. headtopics.com

On his part, Dosara said the EFCC had suspended investigations against Matawalle after finding out that the former governor was exonerated.

