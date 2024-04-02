Former YPP candidate resigns to support Anambra governor

Stanley Okeke, a former house of representatives candidate on the platform of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), has resigned from the party. The former candidate said he resigned from the YPP to ensure Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, completes his “good works”. “After very extensive consultation across the board, I wish to announce my resignation as a member of YPP,” he said. “I thank the leadership of the party for their support over the years.

However, the dynamics of Anambra politics necessitate that I move on at this point and support collective decisions that enhance the growth of our state. “I believe in equity and fairness, and this has informed my position to support the Anambra zoning arrangement. This is why I have pleaded with all concerned, especially my brothers in Anambra central, to support Soludo to see out his second term as governor. “It has become a tradition in Anambra for all zones to see out their eight years in governance

