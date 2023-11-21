Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Wife Share 77-Year Marriage

In a heartwarming tale, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his late wife, Rosalynn, shared a remarkable 77-year marriage, making them the longest-married couple in presidential history. Their story began in Plains, Georgia, where they grew up just three miles apart. Jimmy knew he wanted to marry Rosalynn after their first date, even though she initially said no due to a promise to her father. Despite the ups and downs, the Carters became the longest-married presidential couple in 2019.

Their 77-year marriage surpassed the lifespans of more than half of all U.S. presidents. Jimmy often credited their enduring relationship as the secret to his long life, emphasizing the importance of marrying the right perso





