Former PTD Chair Remanded in Prison Over Alleged Assault

Lucky Osesua, former national chair of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) in the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has been remanded in prison over an alleged assault. The trio were remanded to a correctional centre in Keffi, Nasarawa state, by a magistrate in the federal capital territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The development followed an alleged attack on Williams Akporeha, NUPENG’s president; Wale Afolabi, the union’s general secretary; and Augustine Egbon, the new PTD chair. They were arraigned for alleged murder, homicide, attempted arson, destruction of property and disturbance of public peace. Violence broke out on Wednesday, at NUPENG’s national headquarters in Abuja, after Egbon was elected as the new PTD chair at a congress in Oyo state. Valuables were stolen from them during the attack

