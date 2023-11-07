Former President Obasanjo Urges Nigerian Youths to Embrace Leadership and Fight Climate Change

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerian youths to embrace their role as leaders of today and take action against climate change. Speaking at a Presidential Youth Retreat in Abeokuta, Obasanjo called on young people to remove any barriers that may hinder their leadership capacity. He emphasized the need for joint efforts to address the adverse effects of climate change, such as abnormal weather conditions and flooding.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Lead fight against climate change, Obasanjo charges Nigerian youthsFormer President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged Nigerian youths to lead the the fight against climate change. Obasanjo made the call in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Monday, during the Presidential Youth Retreat (0.4) organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Reject Leaders Of Tomorrow’s Toga, Obasanjo Tells YouthsFormer President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerian youths to reject the toga of being referred to as 'leaders of tomorrow' rather than being called leaders

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Atiku may be expelled from PDP, says former vice president’s aideThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Former Guinean president recaptured after prison breakFormer Guinean president, Moussa Dadis Camara, has been recaptured after a prison break in the capital Conakry. He and three other former officials were taken from the prison, where they were on trial for a 2009 massacre. The army described the operation as an attempt to sabotage government reforms.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Obasanjo, Grenadines Prime Minister move to find solution to Africa, Caribbean tech challengesA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: PDP Governors Have Dumped Atiku Abubakar, Says Former AdviserA former special adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Dr. Umar Ardo, has said that governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have already dumped the former vice president.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »