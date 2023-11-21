Former President Obasanjo says democracy forced on Africa

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, said democracy has not been working as a system of government in Africa because it was forced on the continent. Obasanjo stated this, yesterday, in his address at a high-level consultation on ‘Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa’, held in Abeokuta. The former president said Western style of democracy failed in Africa because it did not take into consideration the views of majority of the people.

Describing Western liberal democracy as a “government of a few people over all the people or population”, Obasanjo said: “These few people are representatives of only some of the people and not full representatives of all the people





