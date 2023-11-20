Former President Obasanjo: Democracy 'forced' on Africa

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday in Abeokuta said democracy has not been working as a system of government in Africa because it was “forced” on the continent. Obasanjo stated this in his address at a high-level consultation on “Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa”. The former president said the Western style of democracy failed in Africa because it does not take into consideration the views of the majority of the people.

Obasanjo described Western Liberal Democracy as a “government of a few people over all the people or population”. ”These few people are representatives of only some of the people and not full representatives of all the people. “Invariably, majority of the people were wittingly or unwittingly kept out. This is why we should have ‘Afro Democracy’ in place of Western Liberal Democrac





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Medicines for Africa: Obasanjo speaks on UK-India trade dealPresident Obasanjo said the UK’s proposals will lead to “huge cost increases for health systems and catastrophic delays in accessing medicines”.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Obasanjo, Garvey pick Badagry as Africa Slave Trade Museum centreFormer President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the leader of the Diasporan delegation to motherland Africa, Dr Julius Garvey have both agreed to have Badagry in Lagos State, as location for the world Africa Slave Trade Museum.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Obasanjo, Grenadines Prime Minister move to find solution to Africa, Caribbean tech challengesA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Why Obasanjo, Obama, others are best mediatorsMr Kukah explained his reasons for the choice of former Nigerian president, Mr Obasanjo, a former American president, Mr Obama, and three other international figures to mediate in the Israel-Hamas conflicts.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

BREAKING: President Tinubu, Top Govt. Officials to Depart Nigeria for Saudi-Africa [DETAILS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Urges Peaceful Conduct Ahead of Governorship ElectionsFormer President, Goodluck Jonathan has spoken ahead of the Saturday's governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States. DAILY POST reports that off-circle governorship elections will go on simultaneously in the three states on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »