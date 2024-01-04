Former President Jonathan supports re-election of Bayelsa State Governor

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, said that he owes no one apologies for supporting the re-election of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, in the November 11, 2023 off-cycle governorship poll in the state. Jonathan also said it was the right thing to do as Diri had the support of the majority of the Bayelsa people to continue in office. He stated this on Tuesday during the Yuletide visit of the governor and a high-powered delegation to his residence in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Wife of the former president, Dame Patience Jonathan, was also on hand to receive the governor and his entourage. Jonathan explained that he publicly endorsed Diri’s candidature during the campaigns because of his visionary leadership demonstrated in handling the affairs of the state. According to him, the governor deserved to be re-elected for his developmental efforts, particularly for ensuring peace and stability in the state





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Governor Dickson Applauded for Managing Transitions in BayelsaNigerians praise former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for his maturity and leadership in managing transitions in Bayelsa State, setting an example for other governors. His non-interference in the state's affairs makes Governor Douye Diri the freest governor in Nigeria. Dickson's endorsement of Diri prevented decamping and influenced the outcome of the governorship election.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigerian leaders urge peace and unity during Christmas seasonFormer vice president Atiku and former Senate President Lawan call on Nigerians to embrace love, unity, and prayer for a more peaceful and prosperous nation during the Christmas season.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Refuses to Provide Academic Records Despite Previous Legal BattleFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar has refused to provide copies of his academic records despite previously spearheading a legal battle to obtain the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Governor and former lawmakers express concern over lack of sustainable developments in Akwa Ibom StateGovernor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and two former members of the House of Representatives for Eket and Etinan Federal Constituencies, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh and Hon. Onofiok Luke, have expressed worry over the absence of sustainable developments in the state, blaming distorted succession plans and political party differences for the disconnect. Hello headtopics.com owner, Great post!

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Stagnant Wages and Rising Inflation Threaten President Tinubu's Economic AgendaStagnant wages, rising inflation, and low purchasing power in Nigeria may jeopardize President Bola Tinubu's economic agenda. Nigerians are struggling to meet their basic needs as household spending increases and the quality of living standards declines. The removal of petroleum subsidy and devaluation of the Naira have further worsened the inflation crisis. The government has not increased the minimum wage, causing concerns among labor unions.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Niger Junta Refuses to Release President Bazoum and Cabinet MembersThe military junta in Niger is recalcitrant and has refused to release President Mohamed Bazoum and members of his cabinet and family. The junta is also interfering with humanitarian activities allowed by ECOWAS. These issues were discussed at the 64th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »