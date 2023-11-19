Former President Jonathan Calls for an End to Off-Season Elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan expresses concern over off-season elections, stating that they are inconsistent with global best practices. He urges the National Assembly to block off-season elections to maintain consistency.





🏆 1. GuardianNigeria » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Urges Peaceful Conduct Ahead of Governorship ElectionsFormer President, Goodluck Jonathan has spoken ahead of the Saturday's governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States. DAILY POST reports that off-circle governorship elections will go on simultaneously in the three states on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Elections are over, Nigeria must move forwardFormer President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria must move forward.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former President Jonathan calls for an end to off-season electionsFormer President Goodluck Jonathan expresses concern over off-season elections and urges the National Assembly to block them, stating that they are not consistent with global best practices.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

24 hours after Supreme Court judgement, Jonathan visits Aso Rock, congratulates TinubuFormer President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited the Presidential Villa to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his election.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

[Video] S’Court judgment: Jonathan visits Tinubu at Presidential VillaFormer President Goodluck Jonathan is currently meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »