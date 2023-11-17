Former President Jonathan calls for an end to off-season elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan last weekend opened the debate on the propriety or otherwise of off-season elections . Speaking in an interview with journalists after voting at his Ward 13 Otuoke, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State in last Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election, Dr. Jonathan asked the country to put a stop to off-cycle elections, explaining that if the trend continued a time would come when even the presidential election might also become an off-cycle election.

His grouse against off-season polls is that they are inconsistent with the global best practices . “I get worried about the issue of off-season elections , and I will use this unique opportunity to plead with the National Assembly that we need to block off-season elections . It is very odd; it’s not a global best practice. A country can elect its people at different times, like the American election and some countries. They may not elect everybody at the same time but the only time they go on to conduct elections, they elect everybody that is supposed to be elected,” he sai





