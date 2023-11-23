Former President Buhari Blames PDP for Nigeria's Economic Troubles

For a significant part of his 8-year rule, former President Muhammadu Buhari did not fail to remind Nigerians that the PDP administration he succeeded battered the nation’s economy. He quipped repeatedly that the PDP administration stole the nation dry, as it looted our common patrimony and messed up with every single opportunity it had to make the most populous black nation in the world great. “Fellow Nigerians, think how much PDP governments earned between 1999 to 2015.
Think what they did with it. Infrastructure down! Security down! 18 local governments of Nigeria under control of a hostile army of insurgents. Reserves depleted! Bankruptcy around the corner. What did they do with your money?” Buhari had queried in a speech he made in October 2018, in the build-up to his reelection campaign. From 2015 when he assumed office to 2023 when he bade the presidency farewell, Buhari never failed to tell Nigerians that he inherited a nation in economic tatters, made worse by the long years of PDP-induced thiever
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »