Former NLC President Criticizes Involvement in Election

The protests led by NLC President Joe Ajaero resulted in a national strike by organized labor, which was called off recently. Former NLC president Oshiomhole criticized Ajaero's involvement in the NLC chairman election in a southeastern state. Ajaero was arrested during a protest and strike action by the NLC in the state, leading to allegations of torture against the police.

Oshiomhole questioned the timing of the arrest and emphasized the importance of allowing people to vote and express their opinions

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATİONNEWS: Oshiomhole criticizes NLC and TUC for prioritizing partisan issues over workers' welfareThe Nation Newspaper WednesdayHeadlines November 15, 2023 1. Oshiomhole to Ajaero, Osifo: strike is misplaced priority - 2. Nigeria, others get $50b IDB support - 3. Blue Economy to net $20b yearly, says Oyetola - 4. Stock market to lose N224.2b to Union Bank’s delisting - 5. ValueJets plane slips off taxiway at Port Harcourt Airport -

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Nationwide Strike in Nigeria Following Assault on NLC PresidentThe Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) has initiated a nationwide strike in response to the assault on its President, Joe Ajaero, by a group of thugs at Owerri airport. This strike is not for workers' welfare but to protect the institutional ego of the NLC and show its strength.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Nigeria Labour Congress Responds to Allegations Made by Presidential AideThe Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) has responded to allegations made by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement titled 'Bayo Onanuga's Mischief and the Tragedy of a Nation.' The NLC 's response comes after Onanuga, in a statement speaking for the federal government, condemned the union strike, labelling it an 'ego-tripping move' intended to 'blackmail the government.'

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress Suspend Nationwide StrikeThe Nigeria labour Congress, NLC , and Trade Union Congress, TUC, have suspended the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon in protest against brutalisation of NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State on November 1, 2023. The strike was suspended because of the intervention of the federal government through the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Organised Labour May Call Off Nationwide Strike NLC , TUC meet FG, may call strike off Indications emerged on Wednesday evening that the Organised Labour might soon call the ongoing nationwide industrial action it started on Tuesday off.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: President Bola Tinubu's Commitment to Improving Flood Response and PreparednessMr Shettima said the report of the Presidential Committee on Flood submitted to the government outlined a roadmap for improving the country’s flood response and preparedness. The committee’s report outlines a roadmap for improving the country’s flood response and preparedness.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »