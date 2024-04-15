Former Kaduna Governor Urges Tinubu to Sack Non-Performing Cabinet Members

Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna , says President Bola Tinubu should sack appointees in his cabinet who do not deliver on their mandate.

El-Rufai, who spoke in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Monday, urged Tinubu to look into the possibility of adjusting some of his policies that are not yielding expected results. “You appointed a person into a position and he is not working according to the expectation, you should have the humility to tell him that I need a better person, go and do something else,” NAN quoted him as saying.

The former governor urged Nigerians to pray and assist the administration in its efforts to make things better.“What we must do as citizens is to pray for our leaders for God to guide them to see or do what is right,” he said. “For God to give them the humility to reverse themselves when necessary and do the right thing; that’s how society progresses.”Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

