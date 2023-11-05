Former Guinea Head of State Rearrested After Prison Escape

Moussa Camara, former Guinea head of state, has been rearrested a few hours after his escape from prison. After the attack, the country’s borders were closed as the authorities launched a hunt for them. Confirming Camara’s rearrest, Jocamey Haba, counsel to Camara, told AFP that his client was back behind bars. The fugitives are currently on trial for their alleged roles in the death of more than 150 persons during a 2009 protest.

