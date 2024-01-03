Former Governor Udom Emmanuel Promises to Support Successor to Surpass His Record

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has promised to back his successor, Governor Umo Eno, to surpass his record in office. The former governor also revealed that one of the secrets of his success as governor was the support he got from Christian fathers in the state, noting his happiness that they are extending the same support to his successor, a statement from his media office said yesterday.

At a New Year State service to usher in 2024 in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Emmanuel said, “I don’t have any doubt or fear, I still stand on what I said from Day One that you’ll do 200 times better than me in all ramifications and God will give you the enablement and capacity to make that happen.” Dismissing concerns over the capacity of his successor, Emmanuel said, “When God sends you, he gives transportation money. He equips, he gives you the capacity, and he gives you everything to keep it up and running.” He thanked the people of the state for supporting his successor and stressed the need to ensure unity in the stat





